Harry Styles announces album, 'Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally'

Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally will feature 12 tracks and is executive produced by Kid Harpoon. Harpoon has previously worked on Styles's Harry's House, his 2019 album Fine Line, and his self-titled debut album released in 2017. Fans can pre-order the limited edition vinyl + CD, exclusive merchandise, box sets, and more on Styles's official website here. The album will be released on March 6.

Styles rose to fame as a member of the boyband One Direction, which was formed on The X Factor UK in 2010. After the band went on hiatus in 2016, he launched his solo career with the single Sign of the Times. His second album Fine Line established him as a musical force with hits like Adore You and Watermelon Sugar. Harry's House won best album at both the Grammys and Brit Awards.