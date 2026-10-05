Harvey Keitel to headline Gaurav Bhardwaj's 'The Method'
What's the story
Renowned Hollywood actor Harvey Keitel (Taxi Driver, The Last Temptation of Christ) will play an acting teacher in Gaurav Bhardwaj's debut feature film, The Method. The movie is a co-production between Travelin Bone Entertainment and Imagination Infinite Motion Pictures. It also stars Mina Sundwall (Murdaugh: Death in the Family), Rakshit Bhuchar, and Rohan Maletira. The story unfolds within New York's competitive acting scene, focusing on an Indian actor under Keitel's mentorship, reported Variety.
Film's theme
More about the film
Bhardwaj described The Method as more than just a movie about acting.
He said, "It explores the journeys of four artists: an Indian actor, a Canadian actor, an American playwright and director, and a revered acting teacher portrayed by the legendary actor, Harvey Keitel."
"At its core, it is a film about aspiration and relationships."
The film is set to release in 2027.
Director's insight
Bhardwaj on his connect with film's characters
Bhardwaj revealed that every character in The Method holds personal significance for him.
He said, "The film explores the universal struggle to preserve our identities when our ambitions begin demanding that we sacrifice parts of ourselves."
"I want audiences to experience the same conflict our characters face...the tension between the relationships we value and the ambitions we choose to pursue."
Film's impact
Co-producers on the project
Travelin Bone Entertainment co-founder and CEO Steve Garrow emphasized the project's role in uniting "exceptional talent from both countries."
He praised Bhardwaj for his clarity and confidence in directing his first feature film with Keitel.
Imagination Infinite Motion Pictures founder Lalit Bhatnagar echoed this sentiment, saying The Method reflects their philosophy of "content becoming increasingly global."
"The traditional boundaries between industries and markets are becoming less relevant," he added.