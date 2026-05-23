Hassan accuses Tom of rumors, communal remarks after AMMA resignation Entertainment May 23, 2026

Drama in the Malayalam film world: Ansiba Hassan has accused fellow actor Tiny Tom of spreading personal rumors and making communal remarks, after she stepped down as AMMA's joint secretary on February 21.

She says Tom accused her of attempting religious conversion and that AMMA leadership did not support her when a false police complaint was filed against her.

Despite everything, Ansiba is not planning any legal action.