Hassan accuses Tom of rumors, communal remarks after AMMA resignation
Entertainment
Drama in the Malayalam film world: Ansiba Hassan has accused fellow actor Tiny Tom of spreading personal rumors and making communal remarks, after she stepped down as AMMA's joint secretary on February 21.
She says Tom accused her of attempting religious conversion and that AMMA leadership did not support her when a false police complaint was filed against her.
Despite everything, Ansiba is not planning any legal action.
Tom denies claims, Menon confirms complaint
Tiny Tom strongly denied all claims, calling them baseless and trusting AMMA's executive committee to sort things out.
Actor Priyanka backed Tom, suggesting Ansiba should have handled things internally instead of resigning.
AMMA president Shwetha Menon confirmed she received a complaint from Ansiba.