HBO confirms season 2 of 'Harry Potter' TV series
Entertainment
HBO's Harry Potter TV series isn't stopping at one adventure: Season two is officially happening!
The next chapter is believed to bring The Chamber of Secrets to life, as part of HBO's big plan to adapt all seven books.
Season one, called Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, drops this Christmas on HBO Max.
'Harry Potter' casts McLaughlin, Stanton, Stout
Succession writer Jon Brown joins Francesca Gardiner as co-showrunner to keep things running smoothly.
Over 30,000 kids auditioned for the main trio, with Dominic McLaughlin (Harry), Arabella Stanton (Hermione), and Alastair Stout (Ron) landing the roles.
Voldemort hasn't been cast yet: rumors are swirling around stars like Cillian Murphy and Andy Serkis.
Executive producers include Gardiner and Mark Mylod from Succession.