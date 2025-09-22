Next Article
Hema Malini adds MG's luxury electric MPV to her garage
Entertainment
Hema Malini, the legendary actor, just upgraded her car collection with the new MG M9 electric MPV.
At 76, she was spotted in a stylish Instagram video checking out her latest ride on a posh lane of Mumbai—fans couldn't help but praise both her look and choice of wheels.
But 1st, check out MG M9's features
The MG M9 (globally called Maxus Mifa 9) is a freshly launched luxury electric MPV in India.
It offers a roomy three-row setup, packs a 90kWh battery with up to 548km range (on internal tests), and supports fast charging.
Inside, you get cool perks like massage seats, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and seven airbags—making it as comfy as it is safe.