Nayanthara, Kavin's 'Hi' arrives in April: See new poster
What's the story
The much-anticipated Tamil film Hi, featuring Kavin and Nayanthara, is set for an April release. The announcement was made by the makers on Wednesday, who also teased a "sweet surprise" for fans with a new poster of the lead actors. Directed and written by lyricist Vishnu Edavan and featuring music by Jen Martin, this film marks the first collaboration between Kavin and Nayanthara.
Cast and crew
Cast and crew of the film
Hi also boasts an impressive ensemble cast including K Bhagyaraj, Prabhu, Radhika, Satyan, Adithya Kathir, and Qureshi, among others. The film is touted to be a family entertainer with romantic elements and will have seven songs. The technical team includes cinematographer Rajesh Shukla and editor Philomin Raj. ZEE5 has acquired the post-theatrical streaming rights for Hi.
Other roles
Other roles of Nayanthara, Kavin
Separately, Nayanthara was in the news for reportedly signing her second Bollywood film after Jawan, a Dil Raju production opposite Salman Khan. However, reports rubbished the rumors later. Her other big release was Yash's Toxic, which got delayed to June due to Middle East tensions. Meanwhile, Kavin's last release was 2025's Mask.