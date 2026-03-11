Nayanthara, Kavin's 'Hi' arrives in April: See new poster

'Hi' will release in April

The much-anticipated Tamil film Hi, featuring Kavin and Nayanthara, is set for an April release. The announcement was made by the makers on Wednesday, who also teased a "sweet surprise" for fans with a new poster of the lead actors. Directed and written by lyricist Vishnu Edavan and featuring music by Jen Martin, this film marks the first collaboration between Kavin and Nayanthara.