Hilary Swank reveals 'lot of backlash' for older mothers
What's the story
Hollywood actor Hilary Swank, 52, recently addressed the societal backlash against women who choose to have children later in life. Speaking to Drew Barrymore at The Drew Barrymore Show, she said, "There's a lot of backlash women get for having children older but not men." The Million Dollar Baby star welcomed twins Aya and Ohm in 2023 at 48 with husband Philip Schneider. Meanwhile, Swank also recently announced she's pregnant with her third child.
Double standards
Barrymore agreed with Swank's observation
Barrymore, a mother of two, agreed with Swank's observation.
She said, "Men have babies in their like 80s, and that's not a euphemism or a joke."
Swank also recalled an incident where a woman said to her, "How dare you? You're too old."
Despite the hurtful comment, Swank tried to empathize with the woman's feelings, as the other woman's father had passed away when she was in her 20s, just like her.
Empathy and understanding
Swank shared her thoughts on becoming a mother
Swank said, "I thought to myself, 'Well, I would rather be born and have that person that was my favorite person and experience that than not at all.'"
The actor also shared her thoughts on becoming a mother later in life.
She told PEOPLE in May 2026 that she's in a "really blessed position" to spend time with her kids.
Career focus
'If I had had a kid in my 20s...'
Swank, who won the Academy Award for Best Actress in 2000 for Boys Don't Cry and again in 2005 for Million Dollar Baby, dedicated her early years to her career.
She told the outlet, "I knew I wanted kids someday, but I wasn't planning what that would look like."
"If I had had a kid in my 20s or my 30s, I think I'd be a much different parent than I am now."