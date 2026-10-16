Hilary Swank reveals 'lot of backlash' for older mothers

Barrymore, a mother of two, agreed with Swank's observation.

She said, "Men have babies in their like 80s, and that's not a euphemism or a joke."

Swank also recalled an incident where a woman said to her, "How dare you? You're too old."

Despite the hurtful comment, Swank tried to empathize with the woman's feelings, as the other woman's father had passed away when she was in her 20s, just like her.