Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ramayana' to premiere at Academy Museum
What's the story
Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana will make its world premiere at the prestigious Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on October 27, revealed Hindustan Times. The David Geffen Theatre will host this historic event, marking a significant milestone for Indian cinema. The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in association with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations.
Event details
Premiere to be a star-studded affair
The premiere will witness a full house of 945 guests, including Hollywood celebrities, filmmakers, and international press.
To celebrate Diwali and the film's Indian roots, attendees have reportedly been asked to wear traditional Indian festive attire.
The film will be screened in 3D at the event.
Film release
Release date and distribution details
The movie is set for a worldwide release on November 5, 2026, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. It will also be released in IMAX format.
Sony Pictures will distribute the film globally outside India, while Dharma Productions will handle distribution in the Hindi-speaking market.
The second part of Ramayana is slated for a Diwali 2027 release.
Cast details
About the film and its cast
The film stars Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman.
The supporting cast includes Ravi Dubey, Anupam Kher, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Arun Govil, and Lara Dutta.
The combined budget for both parts of Ramayana is ₹4,000 crore.