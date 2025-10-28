Is hit HBO show 'The Pitt' making viewers medically aware? 

The acclaimed HBO Max drama series The Pitt has reportedly sparked significant conversations about organ donation and end-of-life planning. A new study by the USC Norman Lear Center, on Monday (US time), revealed that 26.9% of surveyed viewers were more inclined to seek information on organ donation after watching the show, while 17.2% shared this information with others. The impact was particularly pronounced among Black audiences, who are often overrepresented on transplant waiting lists but underrepresented as donors.

End-of-life planning Impact on end-of-life planning discussions The study also found a significant impact on viewers regarding end-of-life planning discussions. A storyline in The Pitt about family members debating an ailing father's end-of-life calls prompted around 38.8% of respondents to explore options like living wills or power of attorney. Additionally, 15.3% shared this information with others. The findings highlight the show's influence on important healthcare conversations and decision-making processes among its audience.

Systemic issues Viewers recognized systemic issues highlighted in 'The Pitt' The study also found that nearly 90% of viewers who watched at least three episodes of The Pitt agreed that the series reveals how systemic problems like understaffing affect patient outcomes and makes provider stress relatable. The USC Norman Lear Center Hollywood, Health & Society team interviewed doctors, nurses, and trainees who confirmed the authenticity of the show's storylines such as overcrowding and underfunding in healthcare.

Producer's statement Showrunner speaks on accurate portrayal of medical topics Joe Sachs, MD, executive producer and writer of The Pitt, emphasized the show's commitment to accurately portraying medical topics. He said, "While our primary goal is to create compelling, complex stories...we are also committed to being current and accurate with our portrayal of medical topics." The study findings were released on the same day as the USC Norman Lear Center Hollywood Health & Society honors where The Pitt received the Culture of Health Award.