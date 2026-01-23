'Homebound' writer Sumit Roy reacts to Oscar nomination snub

The film Homebound , directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and produced by Karan Johar , has failed to secure a nomination for the 98th Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category. The movie was India's official entry for the Oscars this year. Despite a strong campaign and festival run, it couldn't make it to the final five nominees.

Campaign insights 'It's always going to be an uphill battle...' Sumit Roy, the writer of Homebound, spoke about the Oscar campaign. He told Hindustan Times, "Running an Oscar campaign is hard, complicated and very, very expensive- sometimes the cost of the campaign is more than the film." "It's always going to be an uphill battle for most Indian films." "But I have to say Karan and Dharma have done a terrific job... I don't think we could have done anything more."

Global competition 'The first big challenge is to get the attention...' Roy further elaborated, "In the international category, you're competing against around 90 of the best films from around the world." "The first big challenge is to get the attention of Academy voters and get them to watch your film before you can even get them to vote." "That's where a good festival run can create a buzz and awareness for your film that can get them to lean in and give your film their time."

