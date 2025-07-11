Next Article
Housefull 5 awaits OTT release date
Housefull 5, the star-studded comedy with Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, and Nargis Fakhri, is set to drop on Amazon Prime Video around late July or August 1.
After a strong run in theaters—where it pulled in over ₹288 crore worldwide—the film is now ready for its streaming debut.
'Housefull 5' was a blockbuster
Even before hitting cinemas, Housefull 5 had already made ₹135 crore from non-theatrical deals like digital rights (₹75 crore alone).
The movie needed ₹105 crore at the box office to break even but easily cleared that and went on to cross its global target of ₹250 crore.