Inside Guillermo del Toro's magical world of fantasy filmmaking

Guillermo del Toro is one of the biggest names in modern Hollywood , but his take on the fantasy genre is what makes him an absolute gem. His work is often a blend of fairy tales and creative worlds, making his style different from any other director's. Here's how he reinvents fantasy in the film industry with different techniques and storytelling methods.

#1 'Pan's Labyrinth' as a modern fairy tale Pan's Labyrinth is one of del Toro's most celebrated works, demonstrating how beautifully he can blend the real with the fantastical. Using post-Civil War Spain as the setting, the film tells a story filled with symbolism and mythological creatures. By combining history with fantasy, del Toro crafts a timeless yet relevant tale. It lets audiences delve into complex themes with fantasy as a vehicle.

#2 Emphasis on practical effects Del Toro prefers practical effects as he thinks they provide authenticity and pull viewers further into his movies. It shows in The Shape of Water, where practical effects beautifully animate characters and worlds. His dedication to tangible craftsmanship elevates the storytelling, keeping the audience invested in the amazing worlds he creates.

#3 Strong character development Character development is at the heart of del Toro's storytelling. He creates multi-dimensional characters who propel the story ahead, all the while delving into universal themes of love, loss, and identity. From what we can tell from the trailer, characters in Crimson Peak are deeply etched, with elaborate backstories that add to their motivations and actions in the plot. This attention to character depth guarantees audiences relate emotionally to the story.