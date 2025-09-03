How OTT transformed Lily Collins into a worldwide star

From a well-known actor, Lily Collins has successfully transitioned her career into the OTT era. With the rise of digital platforms, she has embraced new opportunities that have allowed her to showcase her talent to a broader audience. This shift has not only revitalized her career but also positioned her as a prominent figure in the world of OTT content. Here's how she did it.

#1 'Emily in Paris' success Collins is known for her role in Emily in Paris, a series that immediately became an OTT platform sensation. The success of the show boosted her career and introduced her to a new generation of fans. Her role as Emily struck a chord with audiences all over the world, resulting in more visibility and recognition.

#2 Embracing diverse roles Beyond her role in Emily in Paris, Collins has embraced a wide array of characters across different genres on OTT platforms. Opting for projects that push against conventional storytelling, she's broadened her acting skills and shown her adaptability. This strategic choice of roles has allowed her to explore various narratives, enriching her portfolio and showcasing her range as an actor to audiences worldwide.

#3 Collaborations with renowned creators A key factor in Collins's career reinvention has been her work with legendary creators and directors. By working on high-profile projects on OTT platforms, she has gotten a lot of exposure. From these collaborations, she has learned the ropes from industry veterans, honing her skills further. This move has not just expanded her horizon but also enriched her career, making her a versatile actor in the OTT arena.