Missy Elliott's game-changing moves in music, fashion, and beyond

If anyone has paved the way to become a cultural icon in America, it's Missy Elliott. The singer-rapper, who has been a trailblazer in the music, fashion, and visual arts scene, has been a master of the unexpected. The innovative artist, whose unique sound and style have broken all norms, has changed the game in more ways than one. Here's how.

#1 Innovative music and sound Elliott revolutionized the music industry with her distinctive sound and innovative production techniques. Collaborating with producer Timbaland, she brought a fresh blend of hip-hop, R&B, and electronic elements that set new trends. Her debut album, Supa Dupa Fly, was a commercial success, showcasing her ability to create catchy hooks and memorable beats. This unique approach not only earned her critical acclaim but also inspired a new generation of artists.

#2 Pioneering music videos Elliott's music videos are unsurpassed in creativity and originality. She employed cutting-edge technology and imaginative concepts to create visually stunning videos that left audiences spellbound around the globe. Her video for The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly) boasted of bold visuals, which were way ahead of their time and set a high benchmark for future productions in the industry. These pioneering efforts established her as an innovator in visual storytelling.

#3 Impact on fashion trends Moving beyond music, Elliott's influence also seeped into the realm of fashion. The singer was known for her bold sartorial choices. From futuristic themes in her outfits to breaking the norm with oversized clothes and loud colors, Elliott was never afraid to make a statement. This fearlessness pushed many fans to be unapologetically themselves through their sartorial choices, making her fashion trends unforgettable.

#4 Empowerment through lyrics Elliott's lyrics are commonly centered around themes of empowerment, self-confidence, and resilience, which resonate deeply with listeners of all ages. By tackling the issues of gender equality in the industry or the personal battles women everywhere have to deal with, with empowering messages in songs like Work It or Get Ur Freak On, she has become a strong voice for change, inspiring millions across the globe.