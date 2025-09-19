How SRK convinced Mukul Rohatgi to take Aryan Khan's case

In 2021, Shah Rukh Khan faced one of the toughest challenges of his life when his son Aryan Khan was arrested in a high-profile drugs case. The superstar didn't just delegate the responsibility to others; he personally sought help from senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi. In a recent interview with Republic TV, Rohatgi revealed how SRK convinced him to take up the case despite his initial refusal due to being on holiday.

Initial hesitation 'I was on holiday in the UK' Rohatgi, who was on a holiday in the UK at the time, said he initially refused to take up Aryan's case as it was a "regular bail matter." He told Republic TV, "According to me, it was a regular bail matter...I was in the UK on a holiday and these were Covid times." However, things changed when he received a call from Khan himself.

Emotional plea Khan asked to speak to my wife Rohatgi recalled that Khan asked to speak to his wife after he refused to take the case. "He gave her the sob story, that 'don't take it as a client, I'm a father.' You know, things like that. And obviously, he was feeling it." "So my wife also said 'Arre chale jao (Please go).' So I told her that, otherwise you tell me to be careful during Covid, now you're saying that go all the way and finish your case."

Case details 'He offered me a private jet...' Despite being on holiday, Rohatgi agreed to take up the case after his wife's persuasion. He shared that SRK even offered him a private jet to return to Mumbai, but he declined as he wasn't fond of small jets. "I found him to be quite keen and intelligent... It was argued for two half days or three half days or something like that, and finally, the bail was granted." Aryan was eventually granted bail.