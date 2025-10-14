Next Article
'How to Train Your Dragon' live-action arrives on streaming
Entertainment
The live-action How to Train Your Dragon has landed on JioHotstar, bringing the story of Hiccup and his dragon Toothless to a new audience.
Directed by Dean DeBlois, the film explores friendship and challenging old beliefs, and you can watch it in Hindi, English, Tamil, or Telugu.
Cast and crew of the film
Mason Thames takes on Hiccup alongside Nico Parker, Gerard Butler, and Nick Frost.
With music by John Powell (from the original), this action-packed adventure blends humor with heart.
Released in theaters this June (2025), it's already earned a solid 7.8/10 on IMDb.