Whitney Houston's career milestones that changed music forever

Whitney Houston's path to becoming America's cultural icon is defined by her incredible talent, trailblazing milestones, and her profound impact on the music industry. Her mind-blowing voice and magnetic persona mesmerized fans across the globe, making her one of the best-selling music artists of all time. Here's looking at some key highlights of her career that made her an icon, from her humble beginnings to her pop culture legacy.

#1 Early musical beginnings Born into a musical family in Newark, New Jersey, Houston exhibited extraordinary vocal talent from a young age. With her mother being a gospel singer and her connections in the industry, she was destined for greatness. Singing in church choirs and with her mother at local venues, Whitney honed her skills and developed a captivating style that would later mesmerize millions.

#2 Breakthrough with 'Whitney Houston' album Houston's debut album, Whitney Houston, released in 1985, immediately topped the Billboard 200 chart. With hits such as Saving All My Love for You and How Will I Know, it became a worldwide sensation. Selling over 25 million copies, it made Houston a tour de force in music and set new records for female artists.

#3 Record-breaking achievements Over her glorious career, Houston broke several records to cement her place as the ultimate icon. She was the first artist to have seven consecutive number-one singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Her performance of The Star-Spangled Banner at Super Bowl XXV remains one of the most memorable acts of all time. These achievements not just reflected Houston's unparalleled talent, but also her ability to connect with diverse audiences.

#4 Influence on pop culture Houston's influence didn't just stop at music, but also extended to pop culture. Her film The Bodyguard not just proved her acting prowess, but also gave us hits like I Will Always Love You. Not only did this soundtrack sell over 45 million copies worldwide, but it also set trends and inspired many artists. Even her fashion from this time inspired countless followers.