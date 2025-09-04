No Mahesh Babu AI cameo in 'Mirai': Teja Sajja Entertainment Sep 04, 2025

Teja Sajja's new film "Mirai" releases on September 12, 2025, and while fans were buzzing about a possible Mahesh Babu cameo as Lord Ram, Sajja has set the record straight—no AI Mahesh Babu in this one.

Instead, the story is built around the idea of Lord Ram and leans into cool VFX and AI technology has been used for several key aspects of the film to amp up the mystery.