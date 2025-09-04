Next Article
No Mahesh Babu AI cameo in 'Mirai': Teja Sajja
Teja Sajja's new film "Mirai" releases on September 12, 2025, and while fans were buzzing about a possible Mahesh Babu cameo as Lord Ram, Sajja has set the record straight—no AI Mahesh Babu in this one.
Instead, the story is built around the idea of Lord Ram and leans into cool VFX and AI technology has been used for several key aspects of the film to amp up the mystery.
'Mirai's cast, crew, and OTT details
Manchu Manoj returns as the main villain after a break, with Jagapathi Babu also in a key role.
Jio Hotstar has picked up streaming rights and will release "Mirai" online in early October 2025.
The trailer already has people talking, especially after Sajja's hit "HanuMan," so expectations are high for this next adventure.