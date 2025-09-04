Next Article
'Mirai' to release tomorrow: All about Teja Sajja's superhero film
Mirai, the new Telugu superhero film starring Teja Sajja and directed by Karthick Ghattamaneni, hits theaters September 5, 2025.
The Hindi version is getting extra hype thanks to Karan Johar's backing—he's called out the movie's standout visual effects and how it weaves Indian culture into a superhero story.
Plot, cast, and OTT details
Manchu Manoj returns as the main villain alongside veteran Jagapathi Babu in key roles. The film leans heavily on VFX for its unique style and has already impressed with its trailer.
Mirai opens against Kishkindhapuri but is expected to draw crowds after Sajja's HanuMan success.
After theaters, you'll be able to catch it on Jio Hotstar and OTTplay Premium—the digital rights are already sorted.