Hrithik Roshan moves Delhi HC seeking protection of personality rights
What's the story
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has moved the Delhi High Court seeking protection of his personality rights, reported Bar and Bench. The plea was filed to prevent unauthorized commercial use and misuse of his name, image, likeness, and other aspects of his personality. The court is likely to hear the matter on Wednesday.
Celebrity trend
Roshan joins list of celebrities taking legal action
Roshan's move comes after several Indian celebrities, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, and Kumar Sanu, have already approached the Delhi High Court in recent months. These individuals are seeking injunctions against the online misuse of their identity, largely due to AI-generated content.
Legal insights
Understanding personality rights and their significance
Personality rights, also known as publicity rights, give individuals legal authority over the use of their name, image, and overall identity. These rights guard against unauthorized use and help protect an individual's reputation as well as their economic interests. In India, while there is no specific law for personality rights yet, courts have recognized them under Article 21 of the Constitution (the right to privacy) and common law principles like passing off and misappropriation of goodwill.
Technology challenges
Addressing the challenges posed by AI misuse
The growing use of deepfakes and generative AI technologies has heightened the need to protect personality rights. Celebrities are concerned about fake profiles, AI-cloned voices, unauthorized merchandising, and manipulated explicit content. In response, courts have ordered online platforms to remove infringing material and block unlawful websites. Legal experts believe this trend will continue as India navigates the regulatory challenges posed by these emerging technologies.