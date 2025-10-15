Hrithik Roshan moves Delhi HC seeking protection of personality rights

Roshan's move comes after several Indian celebrities, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan , Jackie Shroff , Amitabh Bachchan , Anil Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan , and Kumar Sanu, have already approached the Delhi High Court in recent months. These individuals are seeking injunctions against the online misuse of their identity, largely due to AI-generated content.

Legal insights

Understanding personality rights and their significance

Personality rights, also known as publicity rights, give individuals legal authority over the use of their name, image, and overall identity. These rights guard against unauthorized use and help protect an individual's reputation as well as their economic interests. In India, while there is no specific law for personality rights yet, courts have recognized them under Article 21 of the Constitution (the right to privacy) and common law principles like passing off and misappropriation of goodwill.