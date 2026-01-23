After 37 years, Rajinikanth-Shatrughan-Hema's film will finally release

A multi-starrer film from the late 1980s, Hum Mein Shahenshah Kaun, featuring Rajinikanth , Hema Malini , and Shatrughan Sinha , is all set to hit the big screens nationwide. The movie was shot in 1989 but never released. According to IANS, it has now been restored and prepared for modern audiences.

Star-studded cast 'Hum Mein Shahenshah Kaun' boasts an ensemble cast Hum Mein Shahenshah Kaun features a star-studded cast including Anita Raj, Sharat Saxena, Prem Chopra, the late Amrish Puri﻿, and the late Jagdeep. These actors were major players in mainstream cinema when the movie was originally conceived. It was produced by Raja Roy under his banner Raja Roy Films and directed by the late Harmesh Malhotra.

Film's legacy 'Hum Mein Shahenshah Kaun' is a product of its time The film's creative team included several distinguished artists of the era. Dialogues were written by Salim-Faiz, music was composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal with lyrics penned by Anand Bakshi, and choreography was designed by Saroj Khan. The movie was shot on classic 35mm Eastman Colour film, renowned for its rich visual quality that captures the tone and texture of the period.

