IAS officer who is visually impaired wins ₹25 lakh
Entertainment
Ayushi Dabas, an IAS officer who has been visually impaired since birth, is in the spotlight for winning ₹25 lakh on Kaun Banega Crorepati.
She cracked the UPSC exam held in 2021 (with results announced in 2022) with an impressive All India Rank of 48 and continues to inspire many with her journey.
Ayushi cleared UPSC on her 5th attempt
Ayushi started out as a teacher after graduating from Shyama Prasad Mukherji College and later earned her master's in History from IGNOU.
Balancing work and studies, she cleared UPSC on her fifth try—showing that determination and self-belief can push you through even the toughest challenges.