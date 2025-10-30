IAS officer who is visually impaired wins ₹25 lakh Entertainment Oct 30, 2025

Ayushi Dabas, an IAS officer who has been visually impaired since birth, is in the spotlight for winning ₹25 lakh on Kaun Banega Crorepati.

She cracked the UPSC exam held in 2021 (with results announced in 2022) with an impressive All India Rank of 48 and continues to inspire many with her journey.