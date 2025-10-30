Ador wins legal battle; NewJeans must stay until 2029

The Seoul Central District Court has ruled that K-pop sensation NewJeans must stay with their agency Ador (subsidiary of HYBE ) until 2029, rejecting the group's request to terminate their contract. The ruling came in favor of Ador in a lawsuit filed against NewJeans for confirmation of the contract's validity. This decision comes nearly a year after NewJeans had expressed their desire to end the agreement.

Legal details Dismissal of former CEO doesn't affect contract: Court The court stated that the dismissal of former CEO Min Hee-jin by Ador does not give NewJeans the right to terminate their contract. The court emphasized that Min's removal did not create a gap in the planning or execution of the group's albums or entertainment activities. This ruling was announced on Thursday by Judge Jeong Hoe-il from Seoul Central District Court's 41st Civil Agreement Division, local portals reported.

Dispute origin Legal tussle began in late 2024 The legal battle between NewJeans and Ador began last year when the group accused the agency of breaching their contract. They held an emergency press conference to announce their decision to terminate the exclusive contract with Ador and pursue independent activities under a new name, NJZ. In December 2024, Ador countered by filing a lawsuit asserting that the exclusive contract remains legally binding.

Legal proceedings Court ruled in favor of Ador in March In March, the court granted an injunction in favor of Ador, ruling that the agency would continue to manage NewJeans until a final verdict was reached. The court also agreed to Ador's request for indirect compulsory enforcement, stating that if any member engaged in unauthorized activities, they would be required to pay a penalty of 1 billion KRW (approximately $7,02,200) per violation. Thus, NewJeans was forced to suspend all activities.