'Haq': Director says film not based on Shah Bano 

After the late Shah Bano's daughter, Siddiqua Begum, sent a legal notice to the makers of Haq for allegedly basing the film on her mother's case without consent, director Suparn Varma has responded. He clarified that his upcoming film is not an adaptation of Bano's landmark Supreme Court case but a fictional work inspired by multiple cases. "Our legal teams are talking directly to theirs. So, I'm not in a position to talk about it," he told Mid-Day.

Film's basis 'Haq' will evoke love, respect: Varma Varma stressed that Haq will leave viewers with tears and rumination. "But I can say this: once the world sees the film, they will walk out with tears, love, and respect." In the film, Yami Gautam Dhar plays a Muslim woman who takes legal action when her husband (Emraan Hashmi) marries another woman and refuses to pay monthly maintenance. The movie releases on November 7.

Film's inspiration Film inspired by landmark SC ruling "Being an ex-journalist, I've read up a lot, whether it's hijacking cases or court [cases]. Haq is inspired by a landmark Supreme Court ruling and the first case taught in law schools," Varma revealed. He also praised the performances of Gautam Dhar and Hashmi in the film. Varma said Haq is one of his most special projects, along with his production Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai (2023) and The Family Man 2 (2021).

Film's theme 'We never talk about feminism from an intersectional perspective' "We never talk about feminism from an intersectional perspective. Haq asks difficult questions about religion, women's rights, and identity," Varma noted. He added, "The story begins in the 1970s which was a more orthodox time. What was normalized then isn't normal today." "But [even today] women are fighting the same battles against bias, gaslighting, and a system built by men."

Film's authenticity Gautam Dhar learned Arabic for 'Haq' To ensure authenticity in Haq, Varma and writer Reshu Nath spent over two years researching, talking to Islamic experts and clerics, and going through case files. "We didn't want a single false note. When I'm making something about a world I'm not part of, I want to be as true as possible," he said. He also revealed that Gautam Dhar learned Arabic for her role as her character quotes the Quran in the film.