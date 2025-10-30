'Baahubali: The Epic': How Rajamouli's edit differs from originals
Baahubali: The Epic returns to theaters this Friday as a single, streamlined film combining Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017)—just in time for the first film's 10th anniversary.
Directed by SS Rajamouli, the re-release clocks in at 3 hours and 45 minutes, cutting out over 100 minutes from the originals.
Despite being a familiar story, it's sparked major buzz and strong advance bookings, especially across South India and overseas.
How the new cut differs from the originals
This new cut offers a tighter narrative—split into two halves, with the first running just under two hours and the second just over two hours—making it easier to watch in one go.
While Indian films often have multiple intermissions, Baahubali: The Epic may follow the newer trend of a single interval for a smoother experience.
Even with these edits, fans can expect all the grandeur and emotion that made Baahubali legendary—now packed into one big-screen event for both longtime fans and newcomers.