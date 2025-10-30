'Baahubali: The Epic': How Rajamouli's edit differs from originals

How the new cut differs from the originals

This new cut offers a tighter narrative—split into two halves, with the first running just under two hours and the second just over two hours—making it easier to watch in one go.

While Indian films often have multiple intermissions, Baahubali: The Epic may follow the newer trend of a single interval for a smoother experience.

Even with these edits, fans can expect all the grandeur and emotion that made Baahubali legendary—now packed into one big-screen event for both longtime fans and newcomers.