Aamir Khan to receive R.K. Laxman Excellence Award
Entertainment
Aamir Khan is set to receive the inaugural R.K. Laxman Award for Excellence.
The award, announced by the legendary cartoonist's family, will be presented on November 23, 2025, during a special A.R. Rahman concert at Pune's MCA Cricket Stadium.
Event will also feature a concert by Rahman
This event celebrates R.K. Laxman's legacy—the man behind The Common Man and You Said It—whose sharp cartoons shaped Indian satire for decades.
For anyone who loves pop culture or clever commentary on society, it's a cool crossover moment between film and art legends.