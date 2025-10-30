Box office collection: 'Thamma' crosses ₹100 crore in India
Thamma, the new horror-comedy from Maddock Films, is having a fantastic run since its October 21, 2025, release.
Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the film mixes scares with laughs and action.
Rashmika Mandanna and Paresh Rawal also join the fun, making it a star-packed addition to Maddock's popular horror-comedy universe.
'Thamma' marks another hit for Maddock Films
Thamma kicked off strong with a ₹25.11 crore opening and kept momentum all week.
By Day 9, it had raked in ₹104.6 crore domestically, adding another ₹3.25 crore on Wednesday to cross the ₹139 crore mark globally—a big win for this genre during the festive season.
Why you should watch the film
If you're into movies that blend horror with comedy (and some action), Thamma is worth checking out—especially if you like seeing your favorite stars in quirky roles.
Its steady box office run suggests audiences are loving both the story and cast vibes right now.