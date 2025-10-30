Box office collection: 'Thamma' crosses ₹100 crore in India

Thamma kicked off strong with a ₹25.11 crore opening and kept momentum all week. By Day 9, it had raked in ₹104.6 crore domestically, adding another ₹3.25 crore on Wednesday to cross the ₹139 crore mark globally—a big win for this genre during the festive season.

Why you should watch the film

If you're into movies that blend horror with comedy (and some action), Thamma is worth checking out—especially if you like seeing your favorite stars in quirky roles.

Its steady box office run suggests audiences are loving both the story and cast vibes right now.