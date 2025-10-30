Raj Tarun's 'Chiranjeeva' heads to OTT: Release date, platform Entertainment Oct 30, 2025

Raj Tarun's new film, Chiranjeeva, is landing on the streaming platform Aha from November 7.

This fantasy-comedy follows Shiva, an everyday ambulance driver who suddenly gets the bizarre ability to predict people's life spans after a freak accident—cue plenty of wild and funny moments as he figures out what to do with his strange new skill.