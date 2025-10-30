Next Article
Raj Tarun's 'Chiranjeeva' heads to OTT: Release date, platform
Entertainment
Raj Tarun's new film, Chiranjeeva, is landing on the streaming platform Aha from November 7.
This fantasy-comedy follows Shiva, an everyday ambulance driver who suddenly gets the bizarre ability to predict people's life spans after a freak accident—cue plenty of wild and funny moments as he figures out what to do with his strange new skill.
Cast and crew of the film
Chiranjeeva marks Abhinaya Krishna's directorial debut and stars Kushiita Kallapu alongside Raj Tarun.
Produced by Rahul Avudoddi and Suhasini Rahul under Stream Line Productions, the movie promises a quirky ride and will be available exclusively on Aha.