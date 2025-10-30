Raashii Khanna-Siddu Jonnalagadda's 'Telusu Kada' gets early Netflix premiere Entertainment Oct 30, 2025

Telusu Kada, the Telugu film starring Siddu Jonnalagadda and Raashii Khanna, is landing on Netflix much earlier than planned—November 13 instead of the third week of November 2025.

The move comes after the movie struggled in theaters, despite its intriguing story about a chef, his wife, and a complicated surrogacy journey that takes a twist when an ex-girlfriend shows up.