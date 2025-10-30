Next Article
Raashii Khanna-Siddu Jonnalagadda's 'Telusu Kada' gets early Netflix premiere
Telusu Kada, the Telugu film starring Siddu Jonnalagadda and Raashii Khanna, is landing on Netflix much earlier than planned—November 13 instead of the third week of November 2025.
The move comes after the movie struggled in theaters, despite its intriguing story about a chef, his wife, and a complicated surrogacy journey that takes a twist when an ex-girlfriend shows up.
'Telusu Kada': Plot, cast, reviews, box office collection
Released just two weeks ago on October 17, Telusu Kada earned only ₹8.18 crore in its first week and got mixed reviews from audiences. Hoping to find a bigger audience online, the makers decided to fast-track its digital debut.
If you're into films that tackle modern relationships with unexpected turns, this one might be worth adding to your watchlist.