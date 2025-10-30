Tamil actors Krishna, Srikanth summoned in Chennai drug case
Tamil actors Krishna Kumar and K. Srikanth have been called in by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as part of an ongoing investigation into money laundering tied to cocaine trafficking in Chennai.
This all started with a police case back in June 2024, after raids linked to a drug cartel involving ex-AIADMK official T. Prasad, who acted as a supplier and middleman and is accused of supplying cocaine to several people—including these actors.
Both actors were arrested in June
Both Krishna and Srikanth were arrested in June but got conditional bail from the Madras High Court a month later.
Srikanth was supposed to show up for questioning on October 27 but asked for a new date; Krishna did appear before the ED on October 28.
So far, over 25 people connected to the cartel have been arrested, with cash and drugs seized during multiple raids.
The ED is still digging into financial transactions—especially any foreign links—as they try to unravel how drug distribution and money laundering are connected in this case.