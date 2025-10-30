LOADING...

'Star Wars' fame Adam Driver leads Netflix's 'Rabbit, Rabbit'

Adam Driver is taking the lead in Netflix's upcoming thriller series Rabbit, Rabbit.
Written by Peter Craig (of Top Gun: Maverick fame) and directed by Philip Barantini, the show follows an escaped convict who takes hostages at a truck stop in southern Illinois, sparking a tense standoff with law enforcement.

'Rabbit, Rabbit' gets straight-to-series order from Netflix

Expect a gripping psychological showdown between the convict and an FBI negotiator skilled in tactical empathy.
Produced by MRC TV (the team behind Ozark) and backed by a buzzworthy production crew—including Driver himself as executive producer—Rabbit, Rabbit scored a straight-to-series order from Netflix.
Production is expected to begin next year.