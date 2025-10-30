Next Article
'Star Wars' fame Adam Driver leads Netflix's 'Rabbit, Rabbit'
Adam Driver is taking the lead in Netflix's upcoming thriller series Rabbit, Rabbit.
Written by Peter Craig (of Top Gun: Maverick fame) and directed by Philip Barantini, the show follows an escaped convict who takes hostages at a truck stop in southern Illinois, sparking a tense standoff with law enforcement.
'Rabbit, Rabbit' gets straight-to-series order from Netflix
Expect a gripping psychological showdown between the convict and an FBI negotiator skilled in tactical empathy.
Produced by MRC TV (the team behind Ozark) and backed by a buzzworthy production crew—including Driver himself as executive producer—Rabbit, Rabbit scored a straight-to-series order from Netflix.
Production is expected to begin next year.