IAS officer's father seeks bail in truck cleaner abduction case

Khedkar, driver, charged with kidnapping

Instead of taking Kumar to the police station as claimed, Khedkar and his driver reportedly confined him at their Pune home.

The truck owner raised the alarm when Kumar went missing, prompting a police rescue the next day—Kumar was found safe and the driver was arrested.

Meanwhile, Khedkar's wife Manorama faces charges for obstructing police and tampering with CCTV evidence but has secured interim bail.

Police are still investigating and have opposed Dilip's bail request as he remains on the run.