IAS officer's father seeks bail in truck cleaner abduction case
Dilip Khedkar, father of former IAS officer Puja Khedkar, is seeking anticipatory bail after being accused of abducting truck cleaner Prahlad Kumar during a road rage incident in Navi Mumbai in September this year.
According to police, after a cement mixer truck brushed against his SUV on September 13, Khedkar and his driver allegedly forced Kumar into their car.
Khedkar, driver, charged with kidnapping
Instead of taking Kumar to the police station as claimed, Khedkar and his driver reportedly confined him at their Pune home.
The truck owner raised the alarm when Kumar went missing, prompting a police rescue the next day—Kumar was found safe and the driver was arrested.
Meanwhile, Khedkar's wife Manorama faces charges for obstructing police and tampering with CCTV evidence but has secured interim bail.
Police are still investigating and have opposed Dilip's bail request as he remains on the run.