NewsBytes recommends: 'The Game' on Netflix--addictive, engaging, and relevant
Netflix just launched its first Tamil thriller series, The Game: You Never Play Alone, on October 2, 2025.
Available in five languages, the show follows game developer Kavya Rajaram (Shraddha Srinath) as she faces a cyber attack and workplace jealousy, uncovering some unsettling truths about life online.
'The Game': A cyber thriller in the digital age
Directed by Rajesh M. Selva and written by Deepthi Govindarajan, the series explores cyber attacks, addiction, betrayal, and trust in the digital age.
Despite its timely themes and a strong cast—including Chandini and Syama Harini—the show has received mixed reviews from viewers, with an IMDb rating of 4.4/10.