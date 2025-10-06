NewsBytes recommends: 'The Game' on Netflix--addictive, engaging, and relevant Entertainment Oct 06, 2025

Netflix just launched its first Tamil thriller series, The Game: You Never Play Alone, on October 2, 2025.

Available in five languages, the show follows game developer Kavya Rajaram (Shraddha Srinath) as she faces a cyber attack and workplace jealousy, uncovering some unsettling truths about life online.