Punjabi film 'Soch Toh Parey' to release on October 9
"Soch Toh Parey," a new Punjabi romance drama, is hitting the Chaupal streaming platform on October 9, 2025.
Directed by Pankaj Verma, it stars Dheeraj Kumar and Isha Rikhi as a London-based couple working through long-distance struggles and family expectations.
Cast and crew of the film
The film follows their emotional ups and downs as they try to stay connected despite misunderstandings and outside pressures.
With Raghuveer Boli, Yasir Hussain, Baljinder Kaur, and Jasbir Gill joining the cast—and music by Jot Winder and Oye Kunaal—this one promises heartfelt vibes for anyone who loves stories about real relationships.