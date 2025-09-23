Next Article
'Idli Kadai' gets 'U' certificate: Release date, cast, plot
Entertainment
Dhanush's fourth film as a director, Idli Kadai, just scored a "U" certificate—so it's officially family-friendly.
The movie drops in theaters on October 1 and stars Dhanush himself alongside Arun Vijay and Nithya Menen.
The trailer hints at a lively mix of rural drama, action, and comedy that's already got fans buzzing.
Dhanush's 4th directorial venture
This is Dhanush's latest directorial project after his well-received films Pa Paandi, NEEK, and Rayan.
He's not just calling the shots—he's acting in it too.
Plus, G.V. Prakash Kumar is on music duty, promising some catchy tracks to go with the story.