IFFM 2025 to screen restored-bound 'Badnaam Basti' on LGBTQ+ Pride Fighters turn

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2025 is bringing back "Badnaam Basti," the first Indian film to openly show a same-sex relationship.
Originally released in 1971 and lost for decades, this restored gem is set to screen as part of IFFM's push for more diverse stories in film.
Why it matters
"Badnaam Basti" will feature on LGBTQ+ Pride Night, August 22, shining a light on queer cinema and South Asian identity.
The film follows Sarnam, a former bandit sorting through his feelings for Shivraj and Bansuri.
Its restoration highlights how far representation has come—and why these stories still matter today.