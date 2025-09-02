Indian film and TV body accuses influencers of extortion

The IFTPC, representing over 375 leading film and TV producers in India, issued a statement detailing their observations, as per News18 Showsha. "If these demands are not met, these influencers threaten to launch targeted campaigns designed to deliberately sabotage a project's reception and commercial viability." While the IFTPC emphasized its commitment to freedom of speech and constructive criticism, it also condemned these alleged acts of extortion.

Legal measures

IFTPC seeks legal advice against alleged extortionate practices

The council emphasized that these actions pose a "grave threat" to the creative and financial stability of India's film and entertainment sector. It has decided to seek opinions from top-tier legal counsels to explore all available legal remedies against these alleged extortionate practices. In the past decade, social media has driven a surge of film reviewers in Bollywood and beyond, with YouTubers and influencers running channels for movies, trailers, and songs.