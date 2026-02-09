IMDb most popular Indian celebrities: Sara tops with 'Dhurandhar' victory
Sara Arjun topped the IMDb weekly Popular Indian Celebrities list in the week covered by the source in February 2026, thanks to her breakout role in Dhurandhar.
The film—a spy-action thriller inspired by real-life events like the IC-814 hijacking and Parliament attack—was released on Netflix following its theatrical run.
Other celebrities in the top 10
Sara's leap to first place bumped Ranveer Singh to second, with Sunny Deol and Zoya Afroz landing at third and fourth.
The Dhurandhar wave is strong: director Aditya Dhar is sixth, Akshaye Khanna is seventh, while Mallika Prasad (Mardaani 3) and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Ponniyin Selvan: II) round out the top 10.
Meanwhile, sequel is on the way
Dhurandhar was such a hit—even with bans in Gulf countries and Pakistan plus an A rating in India—it smashed records as India's highest-grossing Hindi film ever.
Now, get ready: Dhurandhar: The Revenge drops in theaters March 19, 2026.