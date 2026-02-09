IMDb most popular Indian celebrities: Sara tops with 'Dhurandhar' victory Entertainment Feb 09, 2026

Sara Arjun topped the IMDb weekly Popular Indian Celebrities list in the week covered by the source in February 2026, thanks to her breakout role in Dhurandhar.

The film—a spy-action thriller inspired by real-life events like the IC-814 hijacking and Parliament attack—was released on Netflix following its theatrical run.