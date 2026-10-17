Imran Khan moves Bombay HC against 'Leave India' notice
What's the story
Actor Imran Khan has filed a writ petition in the Bombay High Court against the "Leave India Notice" (LIN) issued by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO). The LIN was issued on October 14 for allegedly violating the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, by participating in a protest near August Kranti Maidan on October 10. It directed Khan to leave the country by October 28. The actor has called this notice "unconstitutional."
Legal action
Actor seeks immediate stay on LIN
The 44-year-old actor has sought to quash and set aside the LIN, along with an "immediate stay" on its operation and implementation.
He has also requested interim relief from the court to prevent officials from taking coercive measures such as deportation, issuing a Look Out Circular (LOC), blacklisting, or any action against his Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) status.
Court proceedings
Actor's team to mention plea for urgent hearing
Advocates Zulfiquar Memon, Parvez Memon, and Chirag Naik of MZM Legal are expected to mention the plea on Monday before a division bench led by Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi for an urgent hearing.
The LIN was issued after Khan was detained by Mumbai Police during a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
BJP leader Kirit Somaiya filed a complaint alleging that Khan violated the law as a US citizen and OCI cardholder.
Petition details
Legal team claims 'non-application of mind' by authorities
The petition claims that the LIN was issued without any reason or specific contravention of the law.
It argues that the notice only referred to Khan as a US national and did not mention his OCI status under the Citizenship Act, 1955.
This omission indicates a "non-application of mind" on the part of the authorities, according to Khan's legal team.
Legal argument
Restrictions were imposed by local police, not under law: Petition
The petition further claims that the LIN is a "final order" issued without any prior inquiry or show-cause notice.
It argues that the 14-day deadline to leave India does not substitute for a hearing.
The actor also contends that restrictions on gatherings were imposed by local police and not under the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, as the protest location was neither protected nor prohibited by Central Government notifications under that Act.
OCI rights
Protest not a violation for OCI holder, claims Khan
Khan's petition argues that participating in a rally or protesting is not a violation for any foreigner, especially an OCI holder.
He claims it is "grossly disproportionate" to ask him to leave India based on an "unproven and under investigation FIR."
If implemented, the notice would cause "irreversible harm" to him.