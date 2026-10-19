'Leave India' notice: HC to hear Imran's plea next week

Khan has challenged the FRRO notice asking him to leave India by October 28.

The notice was issued after Khan allegedly participated in a protest at August Kranti Maidan, Mumbai, on October 10.

The protest demanded the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya lodged a complaint with Mumbai Police against Khan, highlighting his US citizenship.