'Indra' streaming now: When and where to watch
Entertainment
The Tamil crime thriller "Indra," which hit theaters just last month (August 22, 2025), is now up for streaming on Sun NXT and Tentkotta.
The story follows Vasanth Ravi as a blind ex-cop tracking down a serial killer while grieving his wife's murder—mixing suspense, action, and some real emotional stakes along the way.
Cast and crew of the film
Directed by Sabarish Nanda, "Indra" stars Vasanth Ravi, Mehreen Pirzada, Sunil, Anikha Surendran, and Kalyan. It's produced by Jaffer Sadiq and Irfan Malik.
While reviews have been mixed—some folks loved the moody vibe and plot twists; others wanted more originality—Ravi delivers a powerful and intense performance as the lead.