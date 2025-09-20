'Indra' streaming now: When and where to watch Entertainment Sep 20, 2025

The Tamil crime thriller "Indra," which hit theaters just last month (August 22, 2025), is now up for streaming on Sun NXT and Tentkotta.

The story follows Vasanth Ravi as a blind ex-cop tracking down a serial killer while grieving his wife's murder—mixing suspense, action, and some real emotional stakes along the way.