'Indriyam' writer on 'Lokah' buzz: I don't feel bad

Vyasan on 'Indriyam's legacy and upcoming projects

Vyasan shared that he wrote Indriyam's story in one night back in 1999, thanks to a little encouragement from a hotel manager named Sebastian.

Even though he once worried about stories overlapping, he's now excited for his next project with Dileep coming up this December.

He feels horror films like Lokah show how these classic tales can keep evolving for new audiences.