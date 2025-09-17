Next Article
'Indriyam' writer on 'Lokah' buzz: I don't feel bad
Entertainment
K P Vyasan, who wrote the 2000 Malayalam horror film Indriyam, has cleared the air on social media buzz—Lokah did not copy his movie.
He actually appreciates how Lokah gives a fresh spin to yakshi legends and is happy to see Indriyam still remembered as it turns 25 this year.
Vyasan on 'Indriyam's legacy and upcoming projects
Vyasan shared that he wrote Indriyam's story in one night back in 1999, thanks to a little encouragement from a hotel manager named Sebastian.
Even though he once worried about stories overlapping, he's now excited for his next project with Dileep coming up this December.
He feels horror films like Lokah show how these classic tales can keep evolving for new audiences.