'Inglourious Basterds' is now on Netflix: Check cast, plot Entertainment Sep 05, 2025

Quentin Tarantino's "Inglourious Basterds" just landed on Netflix, bringing its bold mix of dark humor and action to your screen.

The film weaves together the story of a group of American-Jewish soldiers (led by Brad Pitt) out to take down Nazis, and a French cinema owner plotting her own revenge after tragedy strikes her family.