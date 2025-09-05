Next Article
'Inglourious Basterds' is now on Netflix: Check cast, plot
Quentin Tarantino's "Inglourious Basterds" just landed on Netflix, bringing its bold mix of dark humor and action to your screen.
The film weaves together the story of a group of American-Jewish soldiers (led by Brad Pitt) out to take down Nazis, and a French cinema owner plotting her own revenge after tragedy strikes her family.
'Inglourious Basterds' on Netflix: Cast and characters
Christoph Waltz delivers an unforgettable performance as Colonel Hans Landa—a role that earned him an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.
Brad Pitt's turn as Aldo Raine is iconic in its own right, with Melanie Laurent and Michael Fassbender rounding out a stellar cast.
If you're into sharp storytelling and standout acting, this 2009 classic is definitely worth streaming.