Will all 4 Beatles biopics release on the same day?
What's the story
Sony Pictures and director Sam Mendes are reportedly considering an unconventional strategy for the release of their four upcoming The Beatles biopics. The plan includes potentially releasing all four films on the same day, according to The Hollywood Reporter. This revelation was hinted at by Pippa Harris, Mendes's producing partner, during a keynote session at the BFI London Film Festival's Industry Forum on Monday.
Release strategy
Harris's thoughts on potential simultaneous release
Harris said, "We want people to be able to experience them in the cinema at the same time, during the same period."
"Now that doesn't necessarily mean we're thinking that people will go and see all four films on the same day. But within the same month, you might see one a week, or you might see one film one weekend and another the next."
Box office strategy
Box office reporting changes under consideration
In addition to the release strategy, Mendes and the studio are also considering a unique box office reporting structure. Instead of reporting individual film earnings, they may combine the box office returns of all four movies.
This would avoid comparisons like "the John Lennon movie is $12 million more popular than the George Harrison movie."
The Beatles's surviving members Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr are actively involved in these films as well.
Ticket strategy
Proposed 4-pack ticket option for fans
Another idea on the table is a four-pack ticket that would encourage fans to buy tickets for all four films at once.
This would prevent them from watching just one or two in theaters while saving the others for streaming.
The studio is considering marketing the films as having no particular order, meaning there won't be a "right" way to watch them.
Cast details
Cast and production details of The Beatles biopics
The four films will narrate the story of the iconic British rock band from each member's perspective.
The cast includes Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Paul Mescal as McCartney, Joseph Quinn as George Harrison, and Barry Keoghan as Starr.
The project is produced by Mendes, Harris, and Julie Pastor through Neal Street Productions, with Alexandra Derbyshire also serving as a producer.
Earlier, an April 2028 release window was announced.