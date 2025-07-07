Inside Karan Johar's glamorous duplex by Gauri Khan
Bollywood director and producer Karan Johar has a seriously impressive sea-facing duplex in Bandra, Mumbai.
Designed by Gauri Khan, this 8,000-square-foot home on Carter Road is all about modern glam and comfort—basically, a perfect match for Johar's vibe.
Price and location
Johar's duplex is valued between ₹30 and 32 crore, making it one of the priciest pads in Mumbai at around ₹40,000 per square foot.
The location and design make this place a true showstopper.
Interior details
The apartment features a plush living room with pops of green and blue, a grand chandelier, and a dining table where stars like Alia Bhatt have hung out.
There's also a walk-in wardrobe packed with luxury brands, plus dedicated spaces for work and chilling—including an outdoor deck surrounded by greenery.
Walk-in closet packed with luxury brands
Karan's love for high-end style doesn't stop at interiors—his wardrobe includes big names like Gucci, Prada, and Balenciaga.
His home perfectly balances spaces to work, relax, or host friends from Bollywood.