Inside Karan Johar's glamorous duplex by Gauri Khan

TL;DR

Price and location

Johar's duplex is valued between ₹30 and 32 crore, making it one of the priciest pads in Mumbai at around ₹40,000 per square foot.

The location and design make this place a true showstopper.

Interior details

The apartment features a plush living room with pops of green and blue, a grand chandelier, and a dining table where stars like Alia Bhatt have hung out.

There's also a walk-in wardrobe packed with luxury brands, plus dedicated spaces for work and chilling—including an outdoor deck surrounded by greenery.

Walk-in closet packed with luxury brands

Karan's love for high-end style doesn't stop at interiors—his wardrobe includes big names like Gucci, Prada, and Balenciaga.

His home perfectly balances spaces to work, relax, or host friends from Bollywood.