'Inspector Avinash' S2 trailer shows Hooda's son accused of murder
The trailer for Inspector Avinash Season two just dropped, promising a tense ride through 1990s Uttar Pradesh.
This time, Inspector Avinash Mishra (Randeep Hooda) faces his toughest battles yet: his son is accused of murder, and his marriage is falling apart.
Produced by Jio Studios and directed by Neerraj Pathak, the show looks set to raise the stakes.
Rautela Sial Singh join 'Inspector Avinash'
Season two brings together a strong cast with Urvashi Rautela, Amit Sial, Abhimanyu Singh, Rajneish Duggal, Shalin Bhanot, and Freddy Daruwala.
The trailer teases high-stakes face-offs as Avinash goes up against crime boss Sheikh and the mysterious Devi behind a dangerous arms ring.
As Hooda puts it: "This season strips Avinash down to his core. He's not just fighting crime anymore he's fighting for his family, his truth, and his survival. The scale is bigger, the action is raw, and the emotions run deeper. It's a much more intense ride."