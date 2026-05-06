'Inspector Avinash' S2 trailer shows Hooda's son accused of murder

Rautela Sial Singh join 'Inspector Avinash'

Season two brings together a strong cast with Urvashi Rautela, Amit Sial, Abhimanyu Singh, Rajneish Duggal, Shalin Bhanot, and Freddy Daruwala.

The trailer teases high-stakes face-offs as Avinash goes up against crime boss Sheikh and the mysterious Devi behind a dangerous arms ring.

As Hooda puts it: "This season strips Avinash down to his core. He's not just fighting crime anymore he's fighting for his family, his truth, and his survival. The scale is bigger, the action is raw, and the emotions run deeper. It's a much more intense ride."