Jacob Elordi's 'Frankenstein' looks 'staggeringly beautiful': Guillermo del Toro
Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein is set to hit theaters October 17, 2025, and on Netflix November 7.
This time, Jacob Elordi plays the creature—not as a scary monster, but as "staggeringly beautiful" and "otherworldly," according to del Toro.
The director wanted viewers to see the creature's striking looks rather than just fear.
Del Toro finally brings his 'Frankenstein' vision to life
Elordi's character is described as a "newborn, alabaster creature" with scars that are beautiful and almost aerodynamic, and skin that is multiple colors, pale but almost translucent—reflecting his patchwork origins.
Del Toro's approach matches Dr. Frankenstein's intentions in the story (with Oscar Isaac playing the doctor), focusing on artistry and creation instead of horror.
Del Toro has long dreamed of making his own version of Frankenstein, and this film finally brings that vision to life.