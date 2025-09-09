Jacob Elordi's 'Frankenstein' looks 'staggeringly beautiful': Guillermo del Toro

Del Toro finally brings his 'Frankenstein' vision to life

Elordi's character is described as a "newborn, alabaster creature" with scars that are beautiful and almost aerodynamic, and skin that is multiple colors, pale but almost translucent—reflecting his patchwork origins.

Del Toro's approach matches Dr. Frankenstein's intentions in the story (with Oscar Isaac playing the doctor), focusing on artistry and creation instead of horror.

Del Toro has long dreamed of making his own version of Frankenstein, and this film finally brings that vision to life.