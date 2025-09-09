Netflix renews 'Leanne' for Season 2
Good news for comedy fans: Netflix has renewed Leanne, the hit series created by and starring Leanne Morgan, for a second season.
Since its July 31, 2025, premiere, the show quickly landed in Netflix's global Top 10 and charted in 13 countries.
There's no release date yet, but Morgan gave a heartfelt thanks to fans for all the love.
Cast, crew, and upcoming stand-up special
Leanne brings together a strong cast—Celia Weston, Blake Clark, Graham Rogers, and Hannah Pilkes—with comedy legend Chuck Lorre calling Morgan "a comedic genius, a warm, loving human being and an absolute joy to work with."
The show is produced by Chuck Lorre Productions with Warner Bros. Television.
Plus, mark your calendars: Morgan's new stand-up special Unspeakable Things drops on Netflix November 4, 2025.