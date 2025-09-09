Netflix renews 'Leanne' for Season 2 Entertainment Sep 09, 2025

Good news for comedy fans: Netflix has renewed Leanne, the hit series created by and starring Leanne Morgan, for a second season.

Since its July 31, 2025, premiere, the show quickly landed in Netflix's global Top 10 and charted in 13 countries.

There's no release date yet, but Morgan gave a heartfelt thanks to fans for all the love.