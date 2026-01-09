Jaideep reveals, 'felt a void' promoting 'Ikkis' without co-star Dharmendra

The Indian film industry was left heartbroken when veteran actor Dharmendra passed away in November 2025. His last on-screen appearance was in the 2026 war drama Ikkis, co-starring Jaideep Ahlawat . In a conversation with Times of India, Ahlawat reminisced about his time working with the late star and expressed how he felt a void during the film's promotions without him.

Emotional void Ahlawat's emotional tribute to Dharmendra Ahlawat said, "The whole country, I think, all cinema lovers, there was not a soul who didn't feel bad." "I felt a void while promoting Ikkis. I wish he were there, in all these promotions." "He should have been with us to watch this film, to see his work." "So, anyway, this is a hollow hypothetical thought. It's destiny; nothing can be done about it," he added.

Cherished moments 'You feel lucky to be part of a project where...' Ahlawat fondly remembered his time with Dharmendra. He said, "You feel lucky to be part of a project where the legend is there." "I had a lot of fun working with him. Being with him, I never feel that you are working with such a great legend. He makes you feel like family." "He was constantly cracking good jokes, making small one-liner jokes, reciting very beautiful poems, telling stories." "Working with him has made me feel amazing."