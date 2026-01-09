Jaideep reveals, 'felt a void' promoting 'Ikkis' without co-star Dharmendra
What's the story
The Indian film industry was left heartbroken when veteran actor Dharmendra passed away in November 2025. His last on-screen appearance was in the 2026 war drama Ikkis, co-starring Jaideep Ahlawat. In a conversation with Times of India, Ahlawat reminisced about his time working with the late star and expressed how he felt a void during the film's promotions without him.
Emotional void
Ahlawat's emotional tribute to Dharmendra
Ahlawat said, "The whole country, I think, all cinema lovers, there was not a soul who didn't feel bad." "I felt a void while promoting Ikkis. I wish he were there, in all these promotions." "He should have been with us to watch this film, to see his work." "So, anyway, this is a hollow hypothetical thought. It's destiny; nothing can be done about it," he added.
Cherished moments
'You feel lucky to be part of a project where...'
Ahlawat fondly remembered his time with Dharmendra. He said, "You feel lucky to be part of a project where the legend is there." "I had a lot of fun working with him. Being with him, I never feel that you are working with such a great legend. He makes you feel like family." "He was constantly cracking good jokes, making small one-liner jokes, reciting very beautiful poems, telling stories." "Working with him has made me feel amazing."
Career goals
Ahlawat's aspirations as an actor
When asked about his future plans, Ahlawat said, "Every actor wants to be a part of a good story, to get to play good characters, to keep surprising himself and not get bored with the art form." "So the aspiration is to keep working, to keep doing good work, to keep surprising myself," he added. Meanwhile, Ahlawat will be seen in Shah Rukh Khan's King soon.