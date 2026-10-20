'Jailer 2' continues to impress; global gross reaches ₹480cr

The film's India net earnings on Monday saw a drop of 24.2% from Sunday's ₹55.85cr.

The Tamil version contributed the most (₹31.4cr) to the day's India net collection, with Telugu and Hindi versions also adding to the overall earnings. The Kannada version further boosted the film's box office performance.

Despite this dip, Jailer 2 has crossed the ₹200cr mark in domestic net collections and its worldwide gross collection now stands at ₹477.75cr after five days of release.