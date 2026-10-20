'Jailer 2' continues to impress; global gross reaches ₹480cr
What's the story
The action thriller Jailer 2, starring Rajinikanth, continued its impressive box office performance on Monday. Despite a slight dip in earnings from the weekend, the film still managed to rake in ₹42.35cr in India net collections on Day 5 across 15,215 shows, according to Sacnilk. This brings its total India net collection to ₹242.25cr and domestic gross to ₹283.75cr.
Box office performance
'Jailer 2' crosses ₹200cr mark in India
The film's India net earnings on Monday saw a drop of 24.2% from Sunday's ₹55.85cr.
The Tamil version contributed the most (₹31.4cr) to the day's India net collection, with Telugu and Hindi versions also adding to the overall earnings. The Kannada version further boosted the film's box office performance.
Despite this dip, Jailer 2 has crossed the ₹200cr mark in domestic net collections and its worldwide gross collection now stands at ₹477.75cr after five days of release.
Audience engagement
Tamil version had the highest occupancy on Monday
The Tamil version of Jailer 2 recorded an overall occupancy rate of 69.87% on Monday, with the highest night show occupancy at 82.46%.
The Hindi version had a lower overall occupancy of 29.15%, peaking at 40.83% during night shows.
The film recorded a staggering 28,84,312 footfalls on Monday alone, taking its total footfall count over the first five days to an impressive 1,59,05,838.
Box office comparison
'Jailer 2' outperforms major releases of the year
Jailer 2 has already surpassed the box office collections of this year's major releases, including Vijay's Jana Nayagan, and Suriya's Karuppu and Vishwanath And Sons.
It is now Rajinikanth's fourth-highest grosser after the 2018 film 2.0, the 2025 release Coolie, and its prequel Jailer.
If it maintains this momentum, Jailer 2 could potentially beat these collections.
Film synopsis
Everything to know about 'Jailer 2'
Directed and written by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 was released in theaters on October 15. The film is a sequel to the 2023 blockbuster Jailer.
It follows retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian (Rajinikanth), who is forced to return to his ruthless ways when a new threat from the criminal underworld disrupts his peaceful life.
The film also stars Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty, Mohanlal, SJ Suryah, and Dr. Shiva Rajkumar.